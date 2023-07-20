BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican citizen was sentenced to over four years in federal prison following his plea of attempted human smuggling resulting in death, authorities reported.

Miguel Angel Ceballos-Acuna pleaded guilty to his charges March 7.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Ceballos-Acuna to serve four years and seven months in federal prison. Due to his illegal status in the United States, Ceballos-Acuna will face deportation from the U.S. once he’s released from prison.

“Take note – human smugglers do not care about your child’s safety,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. “All they care about is money. In this case, a young boy tragically lost his life due to the reckless actions of this criminal. The Southern District of Texas is committed to the vigorous prosecution of those who traffic in human lives and the pursuit of justice for all victims, many of them young children.”

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on March 22, 2022, authorities responded to reports of suspected smuggling near the border fence on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Brownsville.

Documents show two people crossed the fence and got into a white SUV. The vehicle reportedly ran through multiple red lights during a high-speed pursuit.

The vehicle continued traveling at a high speed and crashed into a utility pole, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a 14-year-old Mexican citizen.

Ceballos-Acuna admitted he and another individual drove the white SUV that day to pick up immigrants who illegally entered the United States. He confessed that when they arrived at the UTRGV campus two illegal immigrants entered the SUV including the teen.

Ceballos-Acuna admitted he knew the 14-year-old was illegally in the country and decided to drive him, resulting in his death.

Ceballos-Acuna will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison to serve out his sentence.