MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man has been arrested for allegedly coercing and enticing a minor to send naked photos in exchange for payment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Fabian Vela, 61, was charged with coercion and enticement of a minor from on or about Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, according to a criminal complaint.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated Vela allegedly sought multiple nude and sexually explicit images via WhatsApp in exchange for payment.

Vela could face up to life in prison if convicted. He was expected to make his initial appearance before a judge at 9 a.m.