McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to prison after yanking a steering wheel and causing a crash while he was being transported to a detention center, federal authorities said.

Juan Del Hoyo was sentenced to two years in federal prison Tuesday on one count of assaulting/resisting/impeding officers, federal records show.

Two DEA agents were transporting Del Hoyo in a vehicle from the DEA District Office in McAllen to La Villa Correctional Facility on Oct. 28, 2020.

One of the agents was driving the vehicle while the other was riding in the right rear passenger seat. Del Hoyo was seated in the right front passenger seat.

As they were driving east on Highway 107, the agents heard Del Hoyo yell “no me vas a llevar,” which translates to “You are not going to take me,” the complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

“Del Hoyo then reached for the steering wheel and began yanking it as [the DEA agent] struggled to maintain control of the vehicle,” the complaint stated.

Authorities said the vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole.

The agent in the backseat jumped to the front of the vehicle to restrain Del Hoyo, who was attempting to escape through the front passenger door.

Del Hoyo was able to exit the vehicle before being grabbed by one of the agents. The agent reported feeling Del Hoyo pulling on his firearm holster.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety arrived for assistance, and Del Hoyo was taken into custody. Both of the agents were injured during the incident, the complaint stated.

As part of his sentence, Del Hoyo was ordered to serve three years of supervised release.