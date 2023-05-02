McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities arrested a 27-year-old man accused of recording himself having sex with a 15-year-old.

Christian Allen Hanks was arrested on charges of enticing, coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct with the purpose of producing a visual depiction, records show.

On April 27, Homeland Security Investigations say they retrieved a 22-second video from a forensic extraction of a cell phone.

According to the federal complaint, the video showed Hanks having sex with the 15-year-old and extending his right arm in the video while holding an iPhone.

The report did not indicate in what city the video was made.

“Hanks face is visible and stares into the mobile device continuously while recording the act,” the complaint stated.

He was arrested that same day, records show. Hanks has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.