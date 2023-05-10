MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly conspiring to transport migrants, federal authorities announced.

Luis Ruiz-Valadez was taken into federal custody Wednesday and made his initial appearance before a judge this morning.

According to the release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Ruiz-Valadez was allegedly waiting in a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck on April 18 when authorities observed several people cross the border wall near Hidalgo and run to a nearby parking lot.

The charges allege that Ruiz-Valadez fled the scene at a high rate of speed and failed to yield when law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding. Throughout the high-speed pursuit, they observed three people laying in the bed of the truck, according to a criminal complaint.

Eventually, Ruiz-Valadez crashed into a cement barricade on Expressway 83 and was taken into custody, the release stated.

If convicted, Ruiz-Valadez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.