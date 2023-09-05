HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities arrested a man caught with 94 pounds of cocaine and 27 pounds of meth, court documents alleged.

Christian Arath Garcia-De La Garza was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, records show.

A criminal complaint stated that on Friday, Garcia-De La Garza arrived at the Hidalgo Port of Entry in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox.

He was referred to a secondary inspection where 38 bundles of suspected cocaine were found. The bundles in total weighed 94 pounds.

An additional 12 bundles that tested positive for methamphetamine were also found, weighing 27 pounds.

In an interview, Garcia-De La Garza said the bundles were going to be transported to a location in Hidalgo County. He told authorities he was going to be paid “a sum of over five hundred dollars” when he returned to Mexico.

He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning.