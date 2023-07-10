BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after attempting to enter the U.S. through a pedestrian lane with heroin packaged in the soles of his shoes, court documents detail.

Mario Alberto Martinez was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

At 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, Martinez attempted to enter the U.S. on foot at the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge. He was referred for a secondary inspection after being an exact match to a warrant, a complaint stated.

Martinez’s shoes were x-rayed, revealing anomalies in the soles of the shoes.

“Further inspection revealed two tightly compressed tape wrapped packages concealed within the soles,” the complaint stated.

The packages tested positive for heroin, and weighed a totaled of 1.5 pounds, the document revealed.

According to authorities, Martinez “freely admitted” to being paid to smuggle the drugs.

Martinez is being held without bond and has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.