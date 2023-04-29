WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Weslaco after buying an AK-style weapon with its serial number remove, documents revealed.

Brian Armando Garcia was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to federal records.

On April 27, Garcia met with an undercover agent in a parking lot in reference to a Century Arms VSKA 7.62 caliber rifles with an obliterated serial number, a criminal complaint revealed.

Garcia saw that the serial number had been removed and expressed to the agent that he was okay with it. He then paid the agent $2,000 to purchase the rifles and placed them in his vehicle.

Records show that after Garcia bought the weapons, he was arrested by ATF agents. While being interviewed, Garcia stated that he intended to sell one of the rifles.

Garcia’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3. He is being held without bond, records show.