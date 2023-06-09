CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after assaulting two U.S. Border Patrol agents, documents allege.

Ruben Davila is charged with assault of a federal officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 5, agents were called over the radio for a suspicious vehicle that was driving north of the border wall.

Agents were able to track the vehicle via the tracks, and saw that it was occupied by two men and two women. Their immigration statuses were checked, and all but one woman, were U.S. citizens.

The agents apprehended the woman, and told her she would be taken to the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station and that’s when Davila exited the vehicle in an “aggressive stance,” saying they were not going to take her, the complaint stated.

Davila moved closer to the agent and punched him in the chest. The second agent attempted to close the gap between the two when he was pushed in the chest.

Davila was taken to the ground and placed under arrest. Records show that his bond was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.