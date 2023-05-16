EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded guilty on charges of receipt of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s office said.

Lazaro Segundo-Vasquez, 20, received over 1,800 images and videos of child sexual abuse of minors.

Authorities say they were lead to an Edinburg home after an alert was sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when Vasquez was allegedly uploading child pornography to a Google account.

During the investigation, Vasquez told investigators he received the images and videos through a third-party app on his phone.

Additionally, Vasquez also admitted to authorities that he received child pornography videos and images of prepubescent children and toddlers.

According to the release, the videos showed children engaging in sexual acts with adults and other children. Vasquez later uploaded the material to a Google account.

Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18, at which time he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.