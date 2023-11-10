LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Fresnos man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for enticing a child to send sexual material on social media, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Guadalupe “Pete” Azocar, a 37-year-old resident of Los Fresnos, admitted to striking up an online relationship with an 11-year-old girl through HOLA, an online video chat and live streaming application, in February of 2020.

Their conversations migrated to other social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger where Azocar sent messages, videos and live video chats to the girl for several months.

The Los Fresnos man admitted to being aware that the child was then 12 years old and continued to repeatedly send her pornographic videos, including videos of child porn.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Azocar eventually persuaded the child to send sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

Records of their messages show that Azocar had plans to meet with the child in person.

In addition to his sentencing of 18 years in prison, Azocar is also being ordered to pay a $24,000 fine and must serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Azocar was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.