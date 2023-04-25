File image of rocks of crystal meth (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman pleaded guilty to smuggling about 53 pounds of crystal meth, authorities reported.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Alamdar. S. Hamdani, the incident occurred on April 17, 2022, when 39-year-old Nelly Guerra attempted to cross through the Donna Port of Entry.

At the port, authorities inspected Guerra’s vehicle and found 15 packages hidden within the sides of the panels of the vehicle.

“The investigation revealed the substance was meth with a purity level of 90%,” the release stated.

Guerra is scheduled to be sentenced July 26. At that time she faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in federal prison.