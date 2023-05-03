EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg teenager pleaded guilty to smuggling automatic weapons from the United States into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Peter Deshaewn Maldonado-Guillen, 19, admitted to attempting to export five AK-47 rifle barrels without a license or written approval.

Maldonado-Guillen crossed through the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Feb. 14 where Mexican authorities selected his vehicle for inspection and denied him entry into Mexico. Maldonado-Guillen did not have the appropriate documentation for the vehicle and had to return to the United States.

Once back at the Hidalgo bridge, he denied having any firearms, but shortly after law enforcement discovered five AK-47 barrels in a quarter panel area of the vehicle.

“Maldonado-Guillen admitted to taking possession of the weapon parts in the United States, loading them into his vehicle and transporting the weapon parts into Mexico,” the release stated.

AK-47 barrels are designated as defense articles on the U.S. Munitions List and Maldonado-Guillen did not have consent or a license to export the weapon parts into Mexico.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced July 13. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody until he’s sentenced.