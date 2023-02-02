EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has allegedly told authorities that there may be thousands of images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to federal officials.

Lazaro Yahir Segundo Vasquez was arrested Wednesday on charges of receiving or distributing child pornography, federal records show.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral indicates that on May 4, 2022, the Homeland Security Investigations, led RGV Child Exploitation Task Force, was contacted about an investigative regarding a Google account. Authorities identified the suspect as Segundo and asked to speak with him at his residence, the complaint stated.

Segundo gave authorities permission to look at his phone, according to the complaint.

“The cellular device of Segundo had several online applications which contained images and videos depicting prepubescent children engaged in sex acts with adults and other children,” investigators stated in the complaint.

According to federal investigators, Segundo allegedly admitted that he received and distributed the images from his cell phone between April 6, 2022 and Jan. 29, 2023.

“Segundo further stated that there may be thousands of videos and or images of child pornography on his cellular device…,” the complaint stated.

Segundo has a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, records show.