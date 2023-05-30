McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Chinese migrant has been indicted after Border Patrol found child pornography on his phone, authorities announced.

Tong Sun was indicted on a charge of transporting child pornography, a news release from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani stated.

A criminal complaint stated that Sun was detained at a processing center in McAllen on May 8. Agents requested to search his phone, and that is when the child pornography was located.

Sun told Homeland Security Investigation agents that he was aware the videos were on his phone and that he indented to delete the videos in Mexico before crossing into the United States.

One of the videos showed a minor female believed to be younger than 5 years old, the news release stated.

Sun is facing up to 20 years in prison. He is expected to make his initial appearance in the near future.