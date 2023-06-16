BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle a spider monkey into the U.S., records show.

Ilse Georgina Herrera was arrested on charges of conspiracy to attempt to smuggle or import wildlife, federal records revealed.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that on Wednesday, Herrera was traveling from Mexico to the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville in the vehicle lane.

Herrera told officers that her child had a doctor’s appointment in Matamoros, and she was referred for a secondary inspection.

While the vehicle was heading toward the secondary inspection, a passenger got out of the vehicle with a blanket on.

“The officers removed the blanket from the person for officer safety and the passenger told officers he was carrying a pet that he just brought from a friend in Mexico,” the complaint stated.

The officer looked inside the bag and saw a Mexican spider monkey.

Herrera was interviewed by special agents with Homeland Security, where she said she took the monkey into Mexico to get medication because it was sick. The complaint states that agents found messages between Herrera and another person outlining how to “successfully conceal and smuggle the monkey into the United States.”

The messages noted to distract the officers with loud music and to have entry documents ready for inspection.

The complaint states Herrera did not have a permit or license to import the animal into the U.S.

Herrera has a detention hearing scheduled for June 21, and she is currently being held without bond.