BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.

Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news release.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Martinez arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita where a K-9 alerted to his vehicle, leading to a second inspection, the release stated.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities discovered three bundles of cocaine hidden in an metal box and computer module during the secondary inspection.

The combined weight of the bundles totaled to 6.5 pounds, an estimated at a street value of $75,000, federal authorities said.

“In handing down the sentence, the court noted that Martinez ‘really jumped into the deep end’ when he committed this offense, as he had no criminal history,” the release stated.

Martinez was granted to remain on bond and voluntary surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, yet to be determined. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.