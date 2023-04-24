MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man pleaded guilty to importing meth into the country, authorities reported.

On April 22, 2021, 50-year-old Argelio Chavero, from Alton, and 40-year-old Agustin Romero Jr. from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, allegedly drove a Chevrolet Trailblazer to Mexico and returned two days later at the Hidalgo port of entry.

Authorities referred the vehicle to secondary inspection where they discovered 33 packages of meth and marijuana in the fuel tank area.

Additionally, 26 pounds of meth were seized with a street value of approximately $70,000.

Romero previously pleaded guilty for his role in the scheme. At that time, he admitted he received payment from Chavero to drive the vehicle.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Marina G. Marmolejo accepted the plea. A federal judge will impose sentencing for Romero and Chavero May 25 and July 26, respectively.

Both men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

Both men will remain in custody, the release stated.