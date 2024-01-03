BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is being held without bond after Border Patrol agents found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in downtown Brownsville.

Fernando Ramirez was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal records.

At 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, a U.S. Border Patrol surveillance operator saw multiple people entering the country near “Hope Park” in Brownsville. The operator then saw three people with bundles climbing over the border fence, a criminal complaint stated.

Agents responded to the area and saw the three people load up the bundles into a silver sedan.

They followed the sedan, and activated their emergency lights. Agents seized one bundle in the middle of Sam Perl Blvd. before the driver lost control and struck an electrical pole near W. St. Francis Street and W. 4th Street.

The drive fled from the vehicle before being found hidden inside of a dumpster in an alley. The driver was identified as Ramirez, the complaint stated.

The remaining two bundles, which weighed approximately 117 pounds, were seized. Ramirez was arrested and during an interview, he admitted to transporting the marijuana in exchange for $4,500.

His initial hearing was held Wednesday and he is being held without bond.