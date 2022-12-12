WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning.

“The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported, the fire department confirmed.

“Other than it being a FedEx truck with packages, it was pretty much your standard vehicle fire for us,” a spokesman with the Weslaco Fire Department said.

The Weslaco Fire Prevention Officer was called to the scene and are performing a preliminary investigation, Weslaco FD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.