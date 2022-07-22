WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An apartment complex over 40 years old in Weslaco will get a major renovation.

A news release said the Prospera Housing Community Services received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) toward the renovation.

The $16.5 million renovation of the Weslaco Village Apartments will provide the opportunity to upgrade for energy efficiency and add Americans with Disabilities Act modifications while improving overall conditions for residents, said the news release.

The work will include new paving, a playground, new roofing, new siding, and new interior finishes.

“Rent will be based on a resident’s ability to pay and limited to 30 percent of their income,” said Gilbert Piette, executive director of Prospera. “Current residents will also receive relocation assistance and supportive services while they are temporarily relocated and when they return. In addition, current residents will be given priority to return to the development once construction is complete.”

