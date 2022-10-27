MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, visited the Rio Grande Valley Thursday as part of his Latino health tour, Mi Salud Importa.

Becerra held a roundtable discussion in Mercedes at the Nuestra Clinica del Valle.

Health care officials and members of organizations like the South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association, and staff from Nuestra Clinica Del Valle joined the conversation along with Becerra and U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX).

The conversation included concerns, challenges, and wins in their experience with health care.

Becerra praised Gonzalez for helping lower the cost of health care for seniors on medicare through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I thank Congressman Gonzalez and the members in congress that voted to limit the price of insulin to $35 a month for those who are on Medicare,” Becerra said. “Sixty-five million Americans who are on Medicare if they need insulin starting next year they’ll only have to pay $35 a month for that particular treatment.”

He explained that although there have been improvements, there is still work to be done.

“We will continue to implement the laws that congress has passed to try to decrease the cost of medicine and increase access to care,” he said. “I think it’s important for people to recognize today in America there are more people in our county who have access to health care in our country than ever in our history.”

Although more people have access to health care across the country, Gonzalez said that is not the case for our region.

“We’re the least insured state in the county and our population has double the uninsured as the rest of the state,” Gonzalez said. “So, that’s a problem.”

Gonzalez said Becerra’s visit to the area was important and added that the very top of the administration should have knowledge of the challenges faced in order to make changes to health care access.

“There is a whole bunch of folks that every day they’re doing that but they’re not getting access to the care they need,” Becerra said. “We need more clinics like this that make that health care available to everyone.”

COVID-19 vaccines were also a topic of discussion as Becerra said Texas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

However, he praised Cameron County for its high vaccination rate with 83.8% of the population fully vaccinated and 99.9% partially vaccinated.