Federal assistance still available for those affected by Texas winter storm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is taking applications for disaster assistance for home repairs needed following the Texas winter storm in February.

Residents of Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and 123 other Texas counties can apply for federal assistance until May 20.

FEMA asks residents to report any damage to your furnace, septic tank, or water heater that was sustained during the storm.

FEMA also states that if your vehicle was damaged or destroyed during the winter storm, you may be eligible for assistance. However, FEMA usually limits assistance to one vehicle per household.

Any residents that have a private well that was damaged during the storm can apply for additional assistance.

The applications for federal disaster assistance can be found here.

For more information on severe winter storm assistance in Texas, visit here.