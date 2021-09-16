Federal agents arrest three in drug trafficking ring in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drug operation was busted by Homeland Security Investigations agents this week in McAllen.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, An Hidalgo County Sheriff Deputy pulled over Mexican National Carlos Deleon Valenzuela for multiple traffic violations on U.S. Highway 83 in McAllen.

A Hidalgo County K-9 searched Valenzuela’s vehicle and found 13 tape-wrapped packages of cocaine in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Valenzuela was interviewed by Homeland Security Investigations where he admitted he was paid $500 by an unknown person to pick up and deliver drugs.

After conducting an investigation, HSI Special Agents identified a home in Pharr where the cocaine was being distributed from. Agents arrived at Fairmont Avenue in Pharr where they found two men, Edgar DeJesus Olivares-Santillan and Carlos Garcia-Reyes inside the home.

The homeowner gave consent to search the home and that’s when agents found 36 tape-wrapped bundles, weighing 38 kilograms and large amounts of cash.

The complaint states Olivares admitted to agents he was being paid to store the drugs at his home in Pharr. Both Garcia and Olivares admitted to being involved in drug trafficking.

All three were arrested for their involvement in the drug trafficking scheme. A Preliminary Hearing and Detention Hearing is set for Friday before Magistrate Judge J Scott Hacker.

ValleyCentral will keep you updated on any updates to this developing case.