FDA grants emergency use of COVID-19 treatment pills, local doctor shares what you need to know

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval of two antiviral medications are expected to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Paxlovid can be taken by individuals 12 years and older. Molnupiravir can be taken by individuals 18 years and older.

Dr. John Austin, Physician Adviser at Valley Baptist Medical Center told ValleyCentral these new treatments are only for patients who are at risk.

“The goal right now is to currently use them on people that are at high risk of having to be hospitalized,” Austin said. “That would be like a diabetic, it might be a patient getting chemotherapy for cancer, it may be a patient with asthma.”

In order to get a prescription from a doctor, high risk patients must test positive for COVID-19 and be experiencing symptoms. However, Dr. Austin is urging those who do qualify for these treatment to not go the hospital, instead, they should go to their doctor.

“The idea is to keep these patients out of the emergency room, we are not recommending going to an emergency room to get this type of medication prescribed,” Austin said. ” Our emergency rooms in the lower valley are very full right now.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has an online therapeutics locator which lists all pharmacies that carry the antiviral drugs. There are currently 58 pharmacies in the valley.

The pills are in short supply. Dr. Austin said these treatments are not for people who think they have been exposed. Health experts stress these treatments are not a get out of jail free card.

“They are only to be prescribed to patients that test positive so it’s not like you can just say’ oh it’s care free, now there’s a pill out there that I can be prescribed that I do catch COVID,” Austin said.