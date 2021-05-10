FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to let adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 be vaccinated with the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA announced Monday that it was altering the emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

Its decision was based on a Phase 3 trial that showed the vaccine to be both safe and effective in the age group.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”