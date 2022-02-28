RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever Bolus Insulin delivery mobile app.

The t:connect® web application was designed by Tandem Diabetes Care.

There are currently 1,100+ iPhone and Android user-friendly diabetic-specific apps, but with t:connect it will be available on both sets of phones.

t:connect is said to display the last 24 hours of glucose trends, pump status changes, and insulin therapy data. Pump alerts and alarms will also be available.

Users will be able to control their bolus insulin around meals, too. Pump interaction is typically done before meals, but with the app, they won’t need to interact with it.

When the app is paired with a t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, the user’s pump information will download directly to their cell phone.

Although t:connect is iPhone and Android user-friendly, it will only be compatible with certain series.

“It only right now works on an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S20,” said Dr. Sujan Gogu, a family medicine physician for South Texas Health System. “I think if you look at people where we live in the Rio Grande Valley, obviously there’s a social determinant of health that don’t really allow people sometimes to get that level of technology. Those phones are expensive.”

For a 64GB iPhone 12 directly from Apple, it costs $699. For a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the price sits at, at least $550.

Another concern for Dr. Gogu is health insurance. He said he has several patients who don’t have health insurance that would cover something like t:connect.

“There are some limitations, but I think you gotta get technology out there. You have to at some point get it covered. You have to at some point find it affordable for people to obtain and I think that’s gonna take time,” added Dr. Gogu.

Dr. Gogu told ValleyCentral he does support the approval and soon release of t:connect as there are currently 34 million Americans who are diabetic. He also reports the RGV having one in three residents with diabetes, so he said this will be a “game-changer” for those.

Tandem Diabetes Care plans to roll out the mobile bolus feature throughout the spring with an expanded launch this summer.

For more information on the app, you can visit their press release.