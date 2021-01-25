FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test for sale on Amazon

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —You can now take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of your own home, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

An at-home COVID-19 testing kit is now available on Amazon.

The DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-home Collection Kit, which was received as an emergency use authorization from the FDA, costs $110, and $1,000 for a 10-pack.

The kit shares its differences with the testing locations in the Rio Grande Valley. On-site COVID-19 tests are available for free or at a low cost.

Hidalgo County’s Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said, if a person is stuck at home and can’t get to one of the RGV’s testing sites. this might be a route to take.

“Really, home testing is an option for people for whatever reason cannot get out of their house, certainly an ethnicity and sensitivity and trustworthiness, much less than you standard PCR test that you get at a standard lab,” said Dr. Melendez.

According to Melendez, added to be careful when purchasing the test on Amazon. It is important to check and make sure the test you are purchasing is the one that is authorized by the FDA.

Melendez said the best option is always to opt for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at one of the testing sites.

“If you go down to the health department, or University of Texas Rio Grande School of medicine, or you go down to a lab, or you go down to your doctor’s office certainty there’s less chance of someone doing fakes or counterfeits then if you just order by mail,” said Melendez.

The DxTeritykit includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping, and the turnaround time for results is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received. according to the kit’s description on Amazon.

The best way to verify if the test you’re looking at is a real test is to fully read the description.

