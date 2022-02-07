EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Institute for Research & Development announced the FDA has given them expanded access to offer a fourth dose of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

A news release from DHR Health said their institute for research & development is the first and only entity in the United States that has received formal approval from the FDA to administer the fourth dose of this vaccine.

“Recent clinical studies in Israel and other European countries have provided scientific evidence that the fourth dose of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine affords enhanced protection against the omicron variant,” said Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil, President and CEO, DHR Health Institute for Research & Development.

DHR Health added to qualify for the fourth dose, you must be a healthcare worker, or above the age of 65 years, or have an immunocompromised status. The fourth dose can be administered 90 days after the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

For more information about the 4th dose call 956-362-2392 or 956-362-2387; or email dhrresearch@dhr-rgv.com; or fax with relevant patient information to 956-362-2383