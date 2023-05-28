MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Fire Department along with neighboring cities were battling a warehouse fire early Sunday morning.

Alamo, San Juan, Mission, Pharr, Edinburg, Weslaco and Alton FD were on the scene assisting McAllen FD, according to a social media post from the Weslaco Fire Department.

Lonestar EMS is also on the scene as supporting medical operations.

Weslaco FD are currently on medical and firefighter rehabilitation duty and the Weslaco Fire Chief and on duty paramedics were assigned to provide medical transport and evacuation services, the post states.

ValleyCentral reached out to the McAllen Fire Department for a comment but did not respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.