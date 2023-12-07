MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI is encouraging citizens to report suspected kidnappings for ransom as soon as possible, especially with the increase in travel during the holiday season.

The FBI stated that when someone in the U.S. gets a ransom call from overseas and reaches out to law enforcement for help, the nearest FBI field office can send a team of trained personnel to assist.

After, the FBI will work closely with foreign partners and other U.S. agencies with a global footprint to ensure loved ones are returned home. Then the Legal Attaché coordinates the FBI’s overseas coordination with the host country’s law enforcement.

The FBI has 96 Legal Attaché offices and sub-offices—managed by the Bureau’s International Operations Division—providing coverage for more than 180 countries, territories, and islands.

“Our goal is to bring your family member home safely,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson with the FBI San Antonio Division. “If you get a phone call from someone demanding a ransom for your family member, we want you to know that we will do everything we can to help reunite you with your loved one.”

According to the FBI, crimes against Americans abroad date back more than three decades to the mid-1980s, when Congress passed laws authorizing the Bureau to investigate hostage-taking and kidnappings of Americans overseas.

The following defines what kidnaping for ransom means: Virtual kidnappings for ransom are telephonic or digital coercion schemes, aimed at extorting quick ransom payments from victims through threats of harm or violence by manipulating victims to believe they themselves, their close associate, or family member have been kidnapped and are in imminent danger. Scammers demand victims pay ransoms for safe release.