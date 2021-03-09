FBI releases new video of suspect planting pipe bombs before Capitol riots

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI’s Washington Field Office released a new video of a person placing pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the day before the January Capitol riots.

The FBI is asking the public to help identify the person seen in the video placing two bombs.

On the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., two pipe bombs were placed near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters and Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters.

One bomb was placed in an alley behind the RNC headquarters, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters, according to a press release.

“The American people have provided invaluable assistance in this investigation, and the FBI and our law enforcement partners are very grateful for that cooperation,” stated Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now. We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends—but this is about protecting human life. These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death,

Credit: FBI

When the bombs were placed, the suspect wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They used a backpack to transport each of the devices.

“You may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms. We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5,” stated the press release.

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

Credit: FBI

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect. If you have any information, call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or you can submit it online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.