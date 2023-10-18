EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This morning before 9 a.m. the FBI and local law enforcement including the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office were seen at Edcouch City Hall.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said his office is helping its federal partners.

Additionally, a large white truck with the words “evidence response team” was seen parked in front of city hall.

The FBI was also seen this morning at the home of Edcouch Assistant City Manager Ernesto Rosales in McAllen .

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Correction: The FBI raided Edcouch City Hall, not Edcouch Elsa City Hall.