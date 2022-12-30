BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate.

Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that earlier this month the FBI started an investigation into alleged drug trafficking activities by Chacon, who authorities suspected of selling drugs on behalf of the Gulf Cartel.

On Dec. 22, Chacon spoke with a “FBI confidential human source” and said he was willing to sell cocaine at $13,000 per kilogram, the complaint stated. Chacon met with the human source at the Lowes in Brownsville to show him them the drugs, authorities said.

After arriving to the Lowes, Chacon showed the source the drugs and the source told Chacon to follow him to a Stripes at the corner of McAllen and Morrison roads, the complaint said.

After parking, FBI agents approached the vehicle and arrested Chacon.

“Agents found a backpack in the backseat containing five wrapped bundles of what appeared to be cocaine,” the complaint stated.

The bundles tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine, and weighed a total of 13.10 pounds, according to the document.