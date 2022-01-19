FBI investigating at Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Laredo home

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An FBI investigation is ongoing around the home of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar in Laredo.

FBI officials did not specify what the investigation pertained to but did confirm the FBI in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo. Federal vehicles were seen at Cuellar’s home on Estate Drive on Wednesday.

In a statement sent to ValleyCentral, FBI officials stated the investigation was “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

Cuellar’s office told Border Report that the congressman will comply with any investigation. “He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” the statement read.

Cuellar has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005 as the representative of Texas’s 28th district.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.