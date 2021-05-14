FBI: Buying or creating fake COVID-19 vaccination card is breaking the law

There have been multiple reports of the lamination process making the ink on the vaccination card illegible. (File/Getty)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is advising the public to be on the lookout for people selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to the FBI, fake vaccination cards are being advertised on social media, e-commerce platforms, and blogs.

Authorities are asking residents to stay away from these advertisements and to not create their own COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The FBI states that buying or creating one of these cards with an unauthorized use of a government agency’s seal is a crime punishable under Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 1017, along with other laws.

Officials also note that you should not post your vaccination card to social media as your personal information could be stolen.

Anyone who wishes to report suspicious activity involving fake vaccination cards can contact 1-800-447-8477 or file a complaint here.