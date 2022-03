HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after an 18-wheeler tipped over Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at the Lewis Lane turn around near Charlie Clark. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.





(Harlingen PD)

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler turned too fast. The driver also told police that his brakes weren’t working.

Officials say it will be about four to five hours to clear the area.

No injuries were reported.