Father’s COVID-19 death impacts family’s holiday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Thanksgiving is a time for being with loved ones. This year thousands of Rio Grande Valley of families have been affected by COVID-19. One Harlingen family said this holiday season will feel emptier compared to previous years.

Maggie Roux talked about how her life changed after her husband of 16 years, German Roux, died from COVID-19. She said she never got the chance to say a proper goodbye.

“I got to see him about five days before he passed because I was in the hospital with COVID as well, my whole family got COVID,” said Roux.

By the time her son, Christopher Silva, started to get the first symptoms of the virus, saying goodbye to his father was not an option.

“My mother was already admitted into the hospital, my father and sister had already been showing symptoms, and at that time my father was getting a little worse and worse as the days went on,” said Silva.

Roux said her husband served in the military and because of that sometimes they would not have him home for Thanksgiving, but he made sure to call.

“He was deployed to Afghanistan and to lraq and he was on the border mission in El Paso for about a year in half,” said Roux.

However, this holiday season will not be the same as in previous years because there will be no holiday phone call.

“It’s different because this year we won’t receive a phone call, or you know no Facetime, nothing like that,” said Roux. Her son adding, “this whole experience has been difficult and you know finally coming through the first round of holidays, it’s just a little empty.”

She is thankful that she gets to visit German at his gravesite in Mission.

“He is buried at the Mission Veterans Cemetery, so we get to see him at least once a week,” said Roux.

Both Silva and Roux said it is important for people to take the proper precautions against COVID-19.