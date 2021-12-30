Father, son identified as victims in Cameron County double-homicide

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the double murder of two people in Cameron County.

On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Old Port Isabel Road, near Lomo Alta lake in Cameron County in reference to two men found dead.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered two men with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Both of the men’s hands were bound with electrical cords and had their heads covered with a t-shirt, according to the Cameron County Justice of the Peace, Mary Sorola.

Investigators have identified the victims as Ines Cruz, 49, and Manuel Cruz, 24. The men were father and son and both resided in Brownsville.

Officials have not publicly identified any persons of interest or released any additional information on this incident.

This case is under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.