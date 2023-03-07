EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced Monday for a drunk-driving crash that left his 11-year-old son dead.

Jose Alonzo Quintanilla was sentenced to 10 years of probation on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, Hidalgo County records show.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the crash occurred Sept. 19, 2018, on Ingle Road in Edinburg. Quintanilla’s 11-year-old son Javen was a passenger in the car.

According to DPS, Javen was not properly restrained with his seat belt and later died at a hospital. Quintanilla was also hospitalized and refused a breathalyzer test, the previous reports stated.

As part of his sentence, Quintailla was ordered to serve 240 hours of community service, records show.