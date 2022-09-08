HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of Ruben Gallegos Jr., the CEO of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children, has also been indicted in connection to the conspiracy scheme.

Gallegos Jr. was arrested by the FBI last week on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated. His father Ruben Gallegos Sr. was also indicted on the same charges by a grand jury.

The third defendant named in the indictment has been identified as Juan Jose Gonzalez.

According to the indictment, Gallegos Sr. served as the president of International Education Services (IES) and Gonzalez served as the finance director.

IES was a non-profit company that provided temporary shelter for unaccompanied children under a contract with the U.S. government.

The indictment alleges that the three men used federal funds to pay themselves salaries that were “hundreds of thousands of dollars” above the salary cap imposed by regulations.

The trio is also accused of using federal grants to pay for construction property owned by Gallegos Jr., and using real estate holding companies to conceal ownership of properties being leased to IES.

Dr. Ruben Gallegos Elementary School in Brownsville, which opened in 2001, was named after Gallegos Sr. According to the school’s website, Gallegos Sr. obtained a Ph.D from East Texas University. In 1965, he became the coordinator for Head Start and opened the first school designed for migrant students.

In 1993, he became the executive director of IES.

“Unwilling to retire, Dr. Gallegos continues in that position and works with his son to help boys and girls who arrived illegally into the United States,” the website stated.

A hearing for Gallegos Jr. was postponed on Wednesday due to a medical issue.

According to Brownsville police, Gallegos Sr. and Gonzalez turned themselves in to federal authorities Thursday morning.