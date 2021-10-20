Father of 3-year-old that ‘shot self’ in Elsa wanted by police

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of a child that police say died after shooting himself is wanted by police.

On Wednesday, the Elsa Police Department announced that Salvador Duenez, Jr., 25, is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Duenez is the father of the three-year-old who shot himself and died on Monday.

Duenez was convicted of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in 2015.

Anyone with information relating to Duenez is asked to call the Elsa Police Department at (956) 262-4721.