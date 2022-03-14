CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of leaving his infant son dead in a car after he crashed during a police chase in Harlingen.

Jeremy Daniel Rodriguez, 21, was indicted on Wednesday, March 9 in the 107th District Court in Cameron County for charges of murder, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon that he was arrested for in December 2021.

Harlingen police attempted to stop Rodriguez, who was driving a white car on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. However, Rodriguez did not stop, according to police, and he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle and wrecked near South Commerce Street in Harlingen during the pursuit.

After the crash, Rodriguez fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his infant son who was injured in the crash.

The child was located by authorities and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez was identified and arrested hours after the incident took place.

He has remained in Cameron County Jail on a $940 thousand bond since his arrest on Dec. 12, 2021. He has yet to enter a plea in this case and no future court date has been listed at this time, according to court records.

Rodriguez is also facing criminal charges for an aggravated assault charge, where he is accused of attempting to stab a man with a knife in September 2020.

In 2018, Rodriguez was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery.