MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person has died after their vehicle crashed and burst into flames near the floodway bridge in Mercedes, police say.

Mercedes police and fire departments responded to the scene at around 4 p.m. after two reports were made of the vehicle speeding and crashing.

Upon arrival, authorities determined the vehicle was dangling off the roadway and engulfed in flames with someone inside.

“The position as to where the vehicle is at it’s a very critical position to be in, very dangerous one too,” Frank Sanchez, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Mercedes said. “It’s right in between the levee to where you can either go to the left or to the right, and you can fall.”

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the driver.

ValleyCentral will provides updates as details become available.