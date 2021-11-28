Fatal crash in Hidalgo County leaves one dead

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that left one dead early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:17 a.m. a Ford Taurus, with one male driver, was traveling northbound on F.M. 1423 when he lost control of the vehicle, skidding into the southbound lanes.

A Chevrolet Malibu traveling with five people, including the driver, was traveling southbound on F.M. 1423 and collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Ford sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas DPS.

DPS also states all occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.