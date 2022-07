Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

At 7:21 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a collision at the 200 block of west bound frontage road.

McAllen PD told ValleyCentral that officers at the scene determined a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.