Fatal auto-pedestrian crash under investigation in Edinburg

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to DPS, the incident took place on FM 1423 and Wisconsin Drive in Edinburg around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim, a pedestrian, was identified as Pedro Isias Mares Flores.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black GMC SUV was traveling South on FM 1423 approaching the intersection of Wisconsin Drive.

Flores was walking west onto the main portion of FM 1423 in an attempt to cross the roadway. According to DPS, he failed to yield the right of away to the SUV and was struck.

Flores was transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries.

