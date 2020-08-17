Two die in fatal accident in Mission

MISSION, Texas — Two people are dead after an accident in Mission.

The crash took place at 2 Mile Line Road and Shary Road in Mission.

According to police, a red Toyota collided into a white Chevy. The Chevy carried one person, meanwhile, the Toyota carried two people.

The driver of the white car, a 40-year-old female, died along with a passenger of the red car, a 36-year-old male, after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the red car survived and is in custody for his role in the incident. The 26-year-old male is currently being treated for injuries at Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

According to police, he is thought to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Witnesses told police that the red Toyota was driving exceptionally fast.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and traffic is closed off to the public.

