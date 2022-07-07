RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) The drought monitor this week showing new data on where the valley stands. Local farmers said they’ve been able to get their crops going, but the drought is causing some water shortages which is putting crops at risk.

“There’s been water shortages due to the drought so those who do have access to irrigation water were having to make decisions on whether to water their corn or save the irrigation for their cotton,” said Danielle Sekula an Integrated Specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

Sekula said some of the crops in the valley are running out of moisture which is why she said rain is crucial.

“You’re stressing out your crops and that’s not allowing them to develop or put on as much fruit, basically yield and that’s money that you are losing out,” she said.

Our CBS 4 Senior Meteorologist Jim Danner told us while it shows the valley is in good condition the impact is still being felt.

“We haven’t had any significant widespread valley rainfall in about 8 weeks back in may so that’s what we need these little bits of showers here and there we’ve had in the last few weeks where one are got it and the rest didn’t that’s not going to help us out at all,” said Danner.

He adds that the heat we are seeing right now is another thing farmers should be concerned about when it comes to their vegetation.

“That vegetation is drying out again and so now we have the threat of wildfire risk to go with that and that can be a big problem for farmers and ranchers too especially if you have crops out there and all of a sudden it gets wiped out because of the winds,” said Danner.

Even though we are currently in hurricane season and in need of rain experts said an overwhelming amount of rain can also negatively impact the crops here in the valley.