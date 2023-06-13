RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The heat is an enormous challenge for those who work outdoors.

Field workers in the Valley all know the heat well and say they use the same thing to get by.

ValleyCentral spoke with field workers about how they are surviving in dangerously hot weather.

Luis Camarana, a Progreso field worker, says he drinks lots of water to get by. We also came across two workers who were putting up fencing on a farm also report they constantly drink water in this heat.

One field worker from Santa Rosa has been working by himself for decades now and he has learned the hard way that the best way to get by in the heat is with water.

”I was drinking Gatorade often because, for dehydration. But it’s got too much sugar. I was falling asleep on the tractor,” George Rodriguez, a Santa Rosa farmer said.

We asked Rodriguez what it’s like to be outside from sunrise until sunset.

“We take a little rest once in a while, go in the shade and take a break and come back. That’s the way we work,” Rodriguez said.

Workers also use hats or stay inside their machinery to avoid too much heat exposure.

John Norman, an agriculture consultant, reminds us that farmers in the Valley have been in their profession for most of their lives and they know how to handle the heat.

“You can’t delay on those kind of crops despite the weather conditions. Unless it’s wet and you can’t get in the fields. But, right now, the fields are dry, harvesting is good,” Norman said.

The Valley Storm Team provides weather forecast updates on extreme heat conditions and weather advisories.